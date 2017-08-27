FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The 2017 FBS season started here Saturday with a little housewarming party.

Five things about the newest FBS stadium at Colorado State

Colorado State christened its new football home, the newest in FBS, against Oregon State of the Pac-12.

“This is a once in a half-century thing,” assistant AD Paul Kirk half-joked, referring to the last time Colorado State opened a stadium — Hughes Stadium in 1968.

The last time the university opened a stadium on campus, it wasn’t really a stadium, it was Colorado Field, for the 1912 season as “the first sodded field in Colorado history.” Of course, in fairness, Colorado history spanned 36 years at the time. Think about that.

Translation: This is kind of a big deal around here.

"We’re opening a new on-campus stadium. Our fans, our community, everyone is excited," Rams coach Mike Bobo said. “We as a football program have a big responsibility."

So the least you could do is read these five things about Colorado State’s new stadium:

1. It didn’t happen overnight; it just felt that way.

From construction approval to completion, the stadium (capacity 41,000-plus) took only slightly more than two years — and $220 million— to complete. “On time and under budget,” the school points out, and embraced by a state.



Congratulations and best of luck this season in your new stadium, @CSUFootball! https://t.co/fScTXF5eGy

— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 26, 2017



2. Construction of the game-day experience? In progress.

Rams fans are new at this. “It’s getting closer,” athletic director Joe Parker tweeted earlier in the week. “Fall is in the air.” Hughes Stadium — a drab concrete monolith — was some three miles west of campus. The atmosphere there (other than when the Stones played it in ’75) screamed Soviet-era public housing but with plenty of dusty, unpaved parking. Now, some students literally need only cross a street to get to games from their dorms, a given at many FBS schools.

3. It’s brand new … but has an old soul.

There’s Wi-Fi out the wazoo but plenty of “pumpkin orange and alfalfa green,” old Colorado A&M’s colors. Wide concourses with field views? Yep, but in a stadium cloaked in Colorado sandstone. (Old dude alert: Plenty of restrooms, too.) That gorgeous view of the mountains? Well, it’s been here forever but never gets old.



The greatest wall in the history of walls. #CSURams pic.twitter.com/JnrPa6KKYM

— CSU Rams Football (@CSUFootball) August 5, 2017



4. It has its own beer here!

Colorado State and Fort Collins-based New Belgium Brewing (hello, Fat Tire!) collaborated on a lager called Old Aggie (hello, Colorado A&M!). A portion of sales will be split among the athletic department, student programs on alcohol education/awareness and the university’s groundbreaking Fermentation Science and Technology program (whose motto is not “Come for the beer, stay for the cheese, ’kraut and kefir!” but should be).



Seeing a *lot* of these around campus right now



Cheers to @newbelgium for #OldAggie! pic.twitter.com/EFJI9yyfbM

— Colorado State Univ (@ColoradoStateU) August 26, 2017



5. Oh, yeah, there’s a football team here, too.

Colorado State, off consecutive 7-6 seasons ending with bowl losses, enters 2017 with greater aspirations. Power 5 Oregon State played the perfect housewarming guest in a 58-27 Rams victory, leaving Colorado State (1-0) with a unique claim: unbeaten at (this) home since forever.