This is a question more than just about Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor. This is a question about both the sports of boxing and MMA. So out of all of that, Mayweather, McGregor, boxing and MMA, which one has the most to lose? (These are in no particular order.)

Who has most to lose in Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor?

Floyd Mayweather Jr.: Mayweather has very little to lose in this fight. First of all he’s incredibly unlikely to lose, so if he does lose there’s a possibility people chalk it up to one of several things. He's had a two-year layoff and he's 40 years old. Some might speculate he lost because he intentionally kept the fight close to set up a second, more lucrative pay day. Sure, if he loses it’s a statement against boxing, but it’s not really a statement about Floyd.

