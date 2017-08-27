The Yankees activated first baseman Greg Bird from the 60-day disabled list Saturday ahead of a 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Yankees' Greg Bird reaches base 3 times in return from DL

Bird, a former top prospect, had not played since May 1 due to right ankle and foot injuries. He immediately started Saturday, slotting into the No. 6 spot in the lineup.

Despite meager success at the MLB level entering Saturday's game, Bird reached base three times with a hit and two walks. Bird also scored a run in the fourth inning after getting thrown out at the plate in the second inning.

The Yankees had a full slate of former top prospects on hand Saturday. Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius, Starlin Castro and Bird occupied spots 2 through 6 in the lineup, giving the Bronx Bombers a nice crop of young talent.



Today is the first time ever that Didi Gregorius, Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, and Greg Bird have been in the same lineup. #Yankees

— Zachary Abate (@zabate) August 26, 2017



Sonny Gray, 27, who was recently acquired via a trade before the July 31 deadline, allowed just one run in seven innings while striking out nine batters.

But even after the win, the Yankees were still four games behind the Red Sox in the American League East.