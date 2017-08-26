Cal Crutchlow and Maverick Vinales demonstrated their liking for Silverstone and Marc Marquez crashed twice but was unscathed in practice at the British Grand Prix on Friday.

Crutchlow quickest at Silverstone, Marquez crashes twice

Crutchlow took pole in his home race last year and the LCR Honda rider came up with the fastest lap of the day under blue skies 12 months on.

He clocked two minutes 00.897 seconds in FP2 which saw MotoGP championship leader Marquez come off twice.

Crutchlow was 0.241secs quicker than Valentino Rossi in the second session, with Vinales third ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Marquez.

There was concern for Marquez when he lost control and went flying off his Repsol Honda in his worst smash, but the Spaniard picked himself up to go top of the timesheets before dropping down to fifth.

Vinales, winner of this race last year, hit the ground running with the best lap in FP1, going round in 2:02.130.

Jorge Lorenzo, a three-time winner at Silverstone in the premier class, was second in the opening session, with Crutchlow and Marquez third and fourth respectively.