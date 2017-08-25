If you feel like you haven’t seen Phil Mickelson on your television during the weekend recently, it’s because you actually haven’t.

Phil Mickelson lobbies for Presidents Cup bid after another bad round

Mickelson missed the cut at both the British Open and PGA Championship and finished in ties for 20th and 39th in two other starts since splitting with caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay. He didn’t show much improvement Thursday after the first round of the Northern Trust — in which he shot a 2-over-par 72 to sit tied for 73rd.

“I made some dumb mistakes and a couple of doubles, and had some putting issues. But I really had a good day today because I hit 11 fairways,” Mickelson told reporters Thursday. “I’m going to have a good week. I know that it's not the greatest start, but it's not bad, either.”

Despite his disappointing play, Mickelson seemed chipper when discussing his game and pleaded his case for a bid on the United States' Presidents Cup team come late September.

“I would love to be on that team but I've got to bring something to the table,” he said. “I've got to go shoot scores. If I can do that and add something to the team, I would love to be on it. If not, you know, the captain's got to do what's best for the team so that's totally cool, too.”

Jordan Spieth said not having Mickelson on the team “would definitely be a different feeling.” He’s not wrong considering Mickelson has been on the last 22 U.S. teams for the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup. Unfortunately for Mickelson, experience doesn’t mean much if he’s not putting the ball in the cup.

Captain Steve Stricker will select the U.S. team’s final two players after the top 10 players in the FedEx Cup standings automatically make the squad following next week’s Dell Technologies Championship. Mickelson, who said his game is “coming around,” is currently 51st in those standings.