Pochettino responds to Aurier's Spurs link

Mauricio Pochettino suggested three more players could be on their way to Tottenham, but he played his cards close to his chest over reports Serge Aurier will be among them.

Spurs this week completed the signings of Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez and Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, but his business is not yet done.

With some having criticised the club's relative lack of activity in this window, Pochettino hinted at further arrivals to follow, but would not be drawn on links with Paris Saint-Germain right-back Aurier.

"That is a rumour. We cannot confirm anything until something happens," said the Argentinian, who is seeking a replacement for Kyle Walker following his move to Manchester City.

"There are many, many players like always in the media. But you know I can confirm nothing. I never speak about rumour.

"Always my full respect always to other clubs or players that are in maybe in negotiations with us or other clubs."

He added: "I wanted four players before ... one keeper plus four. Maybe three more now.

"We are so motivated and the club is excited to try to strengthen the squad and be more competitive."

Pochettino confirmed Sanchez is awaiting a work permit before he can be cleared to feature against Burnley at Wembley on Sunday.

A 2-1 loss to Chelsea at the national stadium heightened talk of a supposed hoodoo at the venue, but Pochettino does believe his players will need picking up from that loss.

"No, I think sometimes you can lose the games like this," he said. "It's true that you are never happy when you lose, but in the way we lost there were a lot of positives thing to take.

"I think everyone who has watched the game, will agree with me that we were better. We created more chances and we were the protagonists. We conceded two goals and in the end we paid for that.

"We weren't clinical in front of the goal and when you can't score it's too difficult to win.

"But the performance was good. I was happy with all the players. In the way that we played."

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (foot), Danny Rose (knee) and Erik Lamela (hip) will all be absent against the Clarets.