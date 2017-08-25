Henry: Ibrahimovic back to conquer Premier League with Man United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's burning desire to win the Premier League is the reason behind his return to Manchester United, according to Thierry Henry.

Ibrahimovic – recovering from a serious knee injury – returned to United on Thursday, signing a one-year contract at Old Trafford after he was released when his previous deal expired at the end of June.

The 35-year-old striker scored 28 goals in all competitions as he helped United to EFL Cup and Europa League glory in 2016-17 but knee ligament damage cut short his season.

United finished sixth in the Premier League last term and former Barcelona team-mate Henry believes Ibrahimovic is back to conquer England with Jose Mourinho, who has overseen back-to-back 4-0 victories to open the campaign.

"They kept Zlatan, but I think Zlatan takes it as a challenge that he has with himself. I think he wants to do more, and he still didn't win the league," Henry told Sky Sports.

"I know that he wants to win the Premier League, to make England another country that he conquered.

"I'm not surprised, because if I was there [at Man United] I would want to keep a guy like Zlatan in and around the dressing room.

"Having him around [Romelu] Lukaku, having him around Marcus Rashford [is beneficial]. Rashford was talking about it last year, he knows how to get that dressing room together.

"I'm not surprised in a way because we are talking about Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one of the best that has done it in the game, for me."