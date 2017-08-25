News

Champions League Group B fixtures: Bayern Munich draw PSG, Anderlecht & Celtic

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Bayern Munich will take on Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain in Group B of this season's Champions League.

Champions League Group B fixtures: Bayern Munich draw PSG, Anderlecht & Celtic

Anderlecht and Celtic complete the quartet and will face a battle to unseat one of their heavyweight rivals for a place in the knockout stage.

Bayern 13/2 to win Champions League

Bayern reached the quarter-finals last season, being knocked out by eventual winners Real Madrid, while PSG blew a 4-0 first-leg lead against Barcelona and exited in the last 16.

Anderlecht were knocked out in the qualifying rounds and Celtic finished bottom of a tough group containing Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Matches will kick off on September 12 this year, with the group concluding on December 5.


GROUP B TABLE


Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Bayern Munich 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Anderlecht 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Celtic 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP B FIXTURES


MORE:
Thiago and Martinez return to full Bayern Munich training
| Bayern president Hoeness says Barcelona are 'lowest class' if they're behind Dembele antics
| PSG president Al-Khelaifi wary of Bayern, Anderlecht & Celtic
| Bayern Munich president slams Juventus 'mercenary' Costa


Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 12 Bayern Munich vs Anderlecht 19:45
Sep 12 Celtic vs PSG 19:45
Sep 27 PSG vs Bayern Munich 19:45
Sep 27 Anderlecht vs Celtic 19:45
Oct 18 Anderlecht vs PSG 19:45
Oct 18 Bayern Munich vs Celtic 19:45
Oct 31 PSG vs Anderlecht 19:45
Oct 31 Celtic vs Bayern Munich 19:45
Nov 22 Anderlecht vs Bayern Munich 17:00
Nov 22 PSG vs Celtic 19:45
Dec 5 Bayern Munich vs PSG 19:45
Dec 5 Celtic vs Anderlecht 19:45

