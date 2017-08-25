News

Howedes close to joining Juventus

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes is on the verge of joining Serie giants Juventus, Goal understands.

The 29-year-old had also been linked to Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but the Italian champions are now closing in on a €10 million move.

After Thursday's Champions League draw, Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta expressed the club's interest while speaking to Premium Sport TV.

"We are looking for a defender who may play both to the centre and as wing-back. Howedes? He's an option — actually he's a little more than an option," Marotta said.

"But we still have to discuss terms with the player and Schalke 04."

Volker Struth, Howedes' agent, also confirmed a deal was near.

"Juve wants it, Benedikt Howedes wants it – we have an agreement in principle. Now Schalke must want it, too," Struth told Bild.

Howedes has made 44 appearances for Germany, scoring two goals. The versatile centre-back has spent his entire club career with Schalke since debuting for the first team in 2007.


