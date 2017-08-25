Andres Iniesta is ready to return to action for Barcelona after recovering from a thigh injury.

Iniesta back in contention for Barcelona

The Spain midfielder was replaced after 68 minutes of Barca's 3-1 Supercopa de Espana first-leg defeat against Real Madrid at Camp Nou earlier this month.

Barca 7/5 with dabblebet to win La Liga

Iniesta missed the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu and last weekend's opening 2-0 win over Real Betis in La Liga, but a statement on Barcelona's official website confirmed he has been given the "medical all clear".

MORE:

Dortmund star Dembele to complete €150m move to Barcelona

| Barcelona face Juventus rematch in Champions League group phase

| Pique 'not at all worried' about Messi's future as he denies players are angry with Barcelona board

| Barcelona loan Samper to Las Palmas



The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and told El Pais over the weekend that he is undecided over his future.

Barcelona travel to face Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.