Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill was not happy about the 12 Browns players that protested during the national anthem by taking a knee and praying prior to their matchup with the Giants Monday night.

Ohio Supreme Court justice calls athletes draft dodgers after Browns' anthem protest

He even went so far as to accuse athletes of being draft dodgers even though there hasn't been a draft since 1973.

"I will never attend a sporting event where the draft-dodging millionaire athletes disrespect the veterans who earned them the right to be on that field," he said in a Facebook post. "Shame on you all."

O'Neill is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army, according to his Facebook page.

Browns players said after the protest that taking a knee during the anthem had nothing to do with the military.

