Francois Hougaard will start in place of the injured Ross Cronje when South Africa take on Argentina in the Rugby Championship in Salta.

Hougaard replaces injured Springbok Cronje for Pumas clash

Cronje sustained an ankle injury as the Springboks began their campaign with a 37-15 victory over the Pumas in Port Elizabeth and Jano Vermaak was selected as his replacement in the squad.

It is Hougaard who gets the nod at scrum-half in South Africa's only change, with Allister Coetzee pleased to be able to call upon the experience of the Worcester Warriors back.

"Francois has played a lot of Test match rugby, his work ethic is second to none and he has been working hard up to now since joining the squad," Coetzee said of Hougaard, who will make his 44th Test appearance in Argentina.

"This is going to be a different challenge but I have no doubt the players will benefit and grow from every tough experience.

"Our approach and preparation will be just the same as when we prepared for all our home Tests, and to control whatever we can control.

"We must again show patience, hunger and the desire to execute our game plan."

With Hougaard moving into the starting XV, Rudy Paige has been included among the replacements.

South Africa: Andries Coetzee, Raymond Rhule, Jesse Kriel, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Francois Hougaard; Tendai Mtawarira, Malcolm Marx, Coenie Oosthuizen, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Uzair Cassiem.

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez, Rudy Paige, Curwin Bosch, Damian de Allende.