Drew Pomeranz exited his last start after just 3 1/3 innings because of back spasms. The Red Sox pitcher was back on the mound Wednesday and was excellent in a 6-1 win over the Indians.

Drew Pomeranz outduels Corey Kluber in statement win over Indians

Pomeranz struck out nine over 5 1/3 scoreless innings to improve his record to 13-4. The 28-year-old lefty walked four, but only allowed two hits in a solid start as the Red Sox got a statement win.

Indians ace Corey Kluber pitched well, striking out 12 with just one walk and four hits over 7 2/3 innings, but a fifth-inning home run by Mitch Moreland broke a scoreless tie. Mookie Betts than gave Boston a 2-0 lead with an RBI single off Kluber in the eighth.

Pomeranz has quietly turned in a stellar season with an ERA down to 3.18 and with 145 strikeouts to 52 walks over 136 innings. He gives the Red Sox more than a solid No. 2 starter behind ace Chris Sale, who is the American League Cy Young frontrunner and will be on the bump for Thursday's game.

If Sale doesn't win the Cy Young, it will probably be Kluber. The Indians ace has been brilliant this season, leading the AL with 14 wins, 250 strikeouts and a 2.62 ERA. But the Red Sox were able to beat him Wednesday, which is important because the Red Sox could see him in the postseason.

Boston leads the AL East by 4 1/2 games while the Indians have the same lead in the AL Central.

Having a 1-2 punch like Sale and Pomeranz will make the Red Sox tough to beat in the postseason.

Studs of the Night

Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill took a perfect game into the ninth inning and a no-hitter into the 10th, but took the loss after Pittsburgh's Josh Harrison led off the bottom of the 10th with a home run to left. Despite the loss, Hill was superb, striking out 10 without a walk while throwing just 99 pitches in nine-plus innings. The only baserunner before Harrison's homer came on a ninth-inning error.

Phillies pitcher Mark Leiter had a no-hitter through five innings and finished Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Marlins by going seven innings with just one hit allowed to go with five strikeouts and two walks.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez stayed hot, blasting another home run in a 10-2 win over the Tigers. Sanchez went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and now has 26 homers on the season.

Duds of the Night

Twins relievers Taylor Rogers and Trevor Hildenberger spoiled a stellar outing by Ervin Santana in a 4-3 loss to the White Sox. Santana struck out eight with just one walk and had allowed two runs — just one earned — off three hits over seven innings before exiting with a 3-2 lead. Rogers then allowed a run in the eighth before Hildenberg served up Tim Anderson's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to give the White Sox a 4-3 win.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and five runners left on base against the Rockies. Thankfully for the Royals, while Perez was in the on-deck circle in the bottom of the ninth, Eric Hosmer blasted a three-run walk-off homer to give the Royals a 6-4 victory.

Highlights

Harrison's lead-off homer in the 10th barely cleared the left-field wall.

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado also blasted a walk-off homer in extra innings. His solo shot in the bottom of the 12th gave Baltimore an 8-7 win over the A's.

What's Next

Red Sox (73-53) at Indians (69-56) 7:10 p.m. ET — Sale will be on the hill for the Red Sox as he tries to add to his Cy Young resume and avenge a loss to the Indians earlier this season. That Aug. 1 outing was the worst of the year for Sale, who allowed seven runs off of eight hits over five innings. Sale is 14-5 with a 2.62 ERA this season, but is just 5-7 with a 4.81 ERA in 17 starts against the Indians. Cleveland will have Trevor Bauer (12-8, 4.50 ERA) on the mound.