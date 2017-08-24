Dane Haylett-Petty returns for Australia to face New Zealand in the Rugby Championship as one of three changes to the Wallabies' starting side.

Haylett-Petty returns, Simmons to start for Wallabies

Michael Cheika's team were well beaten in the Bledisloe Cup opener on Saturday, going down 54-34 in Sydney.

Haylett-Petty has overcome a biceps injury and will start in place of Curtis Rona, who drops to the bench.

Samu Kerevi is out of the matchday squad and Tevita Kuridrani starts at outside centre, while Rob Simmons moves into the second row.

The Wallabies need a win in Dunedin to keep the Bledisloe Cup, which has been held by the All Blacks since 2003, alive.

Cheika is yet to decide on the final spot on his bench, with Lopeti Timani or Jack Dempsey to take the place.

Australia: Israel Folau, Dane Haylett-Petty, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale, Henry Speight, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Stephen Moore, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Adam Coleman, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper, Sean McMahon.

Replacements: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Sekope Kepu, Rory Arnold, Lopeti Timani or Jack Dempsey, Nick Phipps, Reece Hodge, Curtis Rona.