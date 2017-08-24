Jayson Tatum was afraid he was going to be traded for Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving, but was excited to get to work when he learned he would join Irving in Boston.

Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum excited to play with Kyrie Irving

"I'm pretty sure it will be a lot of fun," Tatum said in an interview with ESPN. "[Irving is] a tremendous player. A superstar in this league."

Tatum enters the NBA similar to the way Irving did when he left Duke after one season and joined a team that expected him to be an instant scorer. But Irving eventually had to adjust to LeBron James coming in, and with the signing of Gordon Hayward and the trade for Irving, Tatum can now settle into his role and develop as a player while not having to score all of the points.

His developmental pace was sped up with the addition of those two players, and with the departure of Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder this offseason, Tatum will get his chances.

But while he was waiting to see what would go down with the Irving trade, he was admittedly a little nervous.

"I was just as surprised as everyone else [about the deal]," he said. "I saw my name come up, and I didn't know if I was going to get traded. ... It's all new to me. I haven't played an NBA game yet; I just came from college. I don't know how to handle all the trade talks. I was just like, 'Wow,' [when I] saw my name come up."

The Celtics traded Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a 2018 first round pick while they were able to hold on to the 2017 ACC All-Freshman team selection.