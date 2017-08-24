FantasyAlarm.com is not a blog site. FantasyAlarm.com is not a tools site. We are both. If you just have tools, they are only good for analysts who can figure it out themselves. If you only have blog posts, then you have no place for people to take that analysis further. It is important to have both.

Fantasy Football Draft Kit 2017: Fantasy Alarm helps you dominate your draft

As a strong partner of the Sporting News, we love what they do with great deep analysis and some of the best talent in the industry. We see what we do at FantasyAlarm.com as a perfect complement. Below is what is planned at FantasyAlarm.com this fall and how you can get involved. We have all fantasy sports covered, so think of us as the place you go if you want to get deeper tools and analysis.

At FantasyAlarm.com, we believe a fantasy football draft guide should be updated with new content every day, hence the word “living”. We have been adding things since we launched almost three months ago. We were the first draft guide to hit the market, and we will be the largest and most updated for sure. Here are some numbers:

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: SN's 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet

2017 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

409 Pages – That's the current size of the draft guide without any of the tools, rankings or cheat sheets. It will grow to almost 600 by the time the season starts.

500+ Players Ranked – Many sites don’t do Top 100s, but we do and we even have a Top 60 Rookies rankings list created by a TEAM of experts.

30 Winning Strategies – Dozens of dominating strategies from one of the best fantasy football players, Howard “RotobuzzGuy” Bender, plus the SMART system used to win expert leagues over the last 14 years by Glenn Colton & Rick Wolf.

32 Coaching Systems – Every team’s scheme analyzed after offseason changes, focusing on players who will benefit and suffer.

12 Pre-Season Tools – The dirty dozen of tools, from projections to strength of schedule to points allowed by position.

The Draft Book – Only the players you need to draft with both position and auction value in one package. It's a $4.99 value and included here for FREE. As a special offer to Sporting News folks, we will give this to you FREE right now. Here are the two ways to get this with a special offer from Sporting News.

Get the Fantasy Alarm Living Draft Guide for 50 percent off with the promo code: 50OFF.

Get the Fantasy Alarm Living Draft Guide FREE for all Fantasy Alarm Playbook PRO Subscribers by accepting a FREE Month using promo code: WOLFMAN21.

The Fantasy Alarm Playbook PRO will cover you all year long in nine sports for daily and seasonal fantasy sports. We have coverage of NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, PGA, NASCAR, MMA and will be adding EPL & eSports. We will have over 30 personalized tools for NFL, including the ability to pull all your leagues into one place. Click here to see complete coverage from FantasyAlarm.com for the NFL season.

Don’t delay, get in the game. It’s FREE.