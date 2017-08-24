Swansea City have completed the signing of midfielder Sam Clucas from Hull City.

Clucas completes Swansea move

Clucas, 26, signed a four-year contract with Paul Clement's men on Wednesday and is in contention to make his debut away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Reports suggest the move is worth around £16.5million, with Swansea defender Stephen Kingsley potentially involved by moving the other way, though that element of the deal is yet to be confirmed.

"There were a couple of clubs interested, but I felt Swansea was the perfect fit for me," Clucas told his new club's website after the transfer was completed.

"I've seen a lot of Swansea and one of the main reasons I decided to come here was because of the way they play football. I think it suits me.

"I had a bitter sweet season last year with relegation. Because of my playing background, I never thought I would play in the Premier League so I relished every game I played.

"From the first time I kicked a ball in the Premier League it was a dream come true.

"Once you've had a taste for the Premier League you always want to go back. So when the chance came up for me to do that again at Swansea, I grabbed the opportunity with both hands."

The deal is Swansea's first signing since selling star attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson for a reported £45m to Everton. They brought in Roque Mesa and Erwin Mulder earlier in the transfer window, as well as Tammy Abraham on loan.

Clucas spent two seasons with Hull, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, playing 96 times after joining the club from Chesterfield.

He appeared in 37 Premier League matches for the Tigers in 2016-17 and Swansea claimed he had "attracted interest from a number of top-tier clubs" prior to signing for them.

The Swans have taken one point from their opening two games, but did enjoy a 4-1 EFL Cup win over MK Dons on Tuesday.