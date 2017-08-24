Michael Schumacher's son Mick will get his first taste of Formula One on Sunday when he drives his father's 1994 championship winning Benetton around Spa ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Schumacher Jr to drive at Belgian Grand Prix

This weekend's race marks the 25th anniversary of Michael's first Grand Prix win back in 1992 at the Belgian track in the Ardennes Forest.

Schumacher Sr stormed to the first of his 91 race wins having started from third on the grid, the German beating Nigel Mansell to the chequered flag by 36 seconds.

With Michael still continuing his rehabilitation after sustaining severe head injuries following a skiing accident in December 2013, it will be his 18-year-old son who will mark the occasion.

"Mick will drive a lap in the Benetton B194-5 on Sunday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Michael's first GP win back in 1992," Schumacher Sr's manager Sabine Kehm confirmed to Omnisport.

Schumacher Jr has impressed in his early years in single-seat racing, stepping up from F4 to F3 this year with Prema Powerteam.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has previously spoken of his desire to see Mick follow in father's footsteps, stating: "It would be good for Formula One if the name Schumacher were represented again."