Gazzaniga joins Tottenham on five-year deal

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Tottenham have completed the signing of Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton on a five-year deal.

Gazzaniga joins Tottenham on five-year deal

Gazzaniga joins Tottenham on five-year deal

The 25-year-old has been handed the No.22 shirt by Mauricio Pochettino but he is likely to be third choice behind Spurs goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

Gazzaniga made just 23 appearances during a five-year spell at Southampton, who he joined from Gillingham ahead of the Saints' first season back in the Premier League in 2012.



He played 32 times in the Segunda Division for Rayo Vallecano on loan last season, and the move to Spurs sees him reunited with former Southampton manager Pochettino, who left St Mary's in May 2014.

