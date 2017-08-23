Giants head coach Ben McAdoo isn't giving up much information when it comes to Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo tight-lipped on Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall injuries

Both receivers were injured in the Giants' 10-6 preseason loss to the Browns Monday night, but it's unclear the extent of the injuries or what their respective recovery timetables are.

"Odell has an ankle (injury). We'll see how he responds to treatment," McAdoo said during a conference call, via ESPN. "Brandon has a shoulder (injury), and again we just have to see how these two guys respond to treatment."

When pressed on what kind of sprain Beckham has, McAdoo simply responded, "It's an ankle."

Beckham sustained the sprain in the second quarter, when he was hit in the leg. He jogged back to the locker room, but knelt to the floor in pain in the hallway.

As for Marshall, McAdoo seemed a little more optimistic and vaguely alluded to a recovery timetable.

"We just had him in here for a treatment session, and we'll take it day to day," McAdoo said.

Marshall took a hard hit from Browns safety Jabrill Peppers while trying to catch a deep ball from quarterback Eli Manning in the first quarter.

Both players had X-Rays, and both results came back negative.