Football on TV this week: How to watch & stream every game in the UK

The Champions League and Europa League play-off rounds will reach their conclusion this week before domestic action resumes at the weekend.

Liverpool are among the teams looking to book their place in the Champions League group stage, and the Reds will then have to quickly turn their attention to a big Premier League match against Arsenal.

The complete schedule of games to be broadcast in the UK this week is below - as is our pick of the must-watch match of the week. All times are BST.

Wednesday, August 23

Time Match Competition TV Stream 10:30 Sydney FC vs Heidelberg United FFA Cup BT Sport 2 BT Sport app 19:45 CSKA Moscow vs Young Boys Champions League BT Sport Extra 2 BT Sport app 19:45 Steaua Bucharest vs Sporting Champions League BT Sport 3 BT Sport app 19:45 Liverpool vs Hoffenheim Champions League BT Sport 2 BT Sport app 19:45 Slavia Prague vs APOEL Champions League BT Sport Extra 3 BT Sport app 19:45 Copenhagen vs Qarabag Champions League BT Sport ESPN BT Sport app 19:45 Cheltenham Town vs West Ham Carabao Cup Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Thursday, August 24

Time Match Competition TV Stream 20:00 Hajduk Split vs Everton Europa League ITV 4 ITV Player

Friday, August 25

Time Match Competition TV Stream 19:00 Tottenham U23 vs Manchester United U23 Premier League 2 MUTV MUTV online 19:00 Liverpool U18 vs Newcastle United U18 U18 Premier League LFCTV LFCTV online 19:05 Chelsea U23 vs Everton U23 Premier League 2 Chelsea TV Chelsea TV online 19:15 Real Sociedad vs Villarreal La Liga Sky Sports Mix Sky Go 19:30 Bangor City vs Prestatyn Town Welsh Premier League S4C s4c.cymru 19:30 Koln vs Hamburg Bundesliga BT Sport ESPN BT Sport app 19:30 KV Kortrijk vs Royal Excel Mouscron Jupiler League Premier Sports Premier Player 19:45 Bristol City vs Aston Villa Championship Sky Sports Football Sky Go 19:45 Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne Ligue 1 BT Sport 2 BT Sport app 21:00 Real Betis vs Celta Vigo La Liga Sky Sports Red Button None

Saturday, August 26

Time Match Competition TV Stream 00:00 New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC MLS Sky Sports Football Sky Go 12:30 Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go 12:30 Halifax Town vs Guiseley National League BT Sport 1 BT Sport app 17:00 Genoa vs Juventus Serie A BT Sport Extra 2 BT Sport app 17:15 Alaves vs Barcelona La Liga Sky Sports Mix Sky Go 17:30 Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Championship Sky Sports Football Sky Go 17:30 Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League BT Sport 1 BT Sport app 17:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin Bundesliga BT Sport 3 BT Sport app 19:15 Girona vs Malaga La Liga Sky Sports Football* Sky Go 19:15 Levante vs Deportivo La Liga Sky Sports Red Button None 19:45 Roma vs Inter Serie A BT Sport 3 BT Sport app 21:15 Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Sky Sports Football Sky Go

*Girona vs Malaga will begin on Sky Sports Red Button before being joined in progress on Sky Sports Football when Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United has finished.

Sunday, August 27

Time Match Competition TV Stream 00:30 Orlando City vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Sky Sports Football Sky Go 11:30 Feyenoord vs Willem II Eredivisie Sky Sports Football Sky Go 12:30 Dundee vs Hibernian Scottish Premiership Sky Sports Football Sky Go 13:30 VVV Venlo vs Ajax Eredivisie Sky Sports Red Button None 13:30 West Brom vs Stoke City Premier League Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go 13:30 Club Brugge vs Standard Liege Jupiler League Premier Sports Premier Player 14:30 RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Bundesliga BT Sport Extra 1 BT Sport app 15:00 Ross County vs Rangers Scottish Premiership BT Sport 1 BT Sport app 15:45 PSV vs Roda JC Eredivisie Sky Sports Mix Sky Go 16:00 Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go 16:00 Angers vs Lille Ligue 1 BT Sport ESPN BT Sport app 17:00 Torino vs Sassuolo Serie A BT Sport 3 BT Sport app 17:00 Hannover vs Schalke Bundesliga BT Sport Extra 1 BT Sport app 17:15 Eibar vs Athletic Club La Liga Sky Sports Football Sky Go 17:15 Espanyol vs Leganes La Liga Sky Sports Red Button None 19:15 Getafe vs Sevilla La Liga Sky Sports Football Sky Go 19:45 Milan vs Cagliari Serie A BT Sport 1 BT Sport app 19:45 Napoli vs Atalanta Serie A BT Sport 3 BT Sport app 20:00 Monaco vs Marseille Ligue 1 BT Sport 2 BT Sport app 20:00 Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Brasileirao BT Sport Extra 2 BT Sport app 21:15 Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga Sky Sports Football Sky Go 21:30 Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC MLS Sky Sports Mix Sky Go

Match of the week

Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC

Sunday, August 27 (21:30)

Sky Sports Mix

OK, there are a few more high-profile games than this one coming this week, including Liverpool vs Arsenal in the Premier League and Roma vs Inter in Serie A.

But if you're looking for something different, the last game to be broadcast on Sunday night - available for free on Sky Sports Mix - is worth giving a shot.

The Montreal versus Toronto rivalry goes beyond football but there might be more animosity between these two clubs on the pitch - and in the stands - at the moment than in any other sport, with TFC ending the Impact's season in an incredible playoff tie last year.

To add to the sense of anticipation that always surrounds this fixture, Montreal come into the game on a four-match winning streak while Toronto have been the dominant side in MLS, sitting four points clear at the top of the table.

The North American regular season has reached its final couple of months but this is the first of three league meetings between the two clubs in the coming weeks. It is a matchup that usually delivers.