Cristiano Ronaldo five-match ban upheld

Cristiano Ronaldo's appeal of his five-match suspension following his red card in the Spanish Supercopa has been denied by Spain's Administrative Court of Sport.

The Real Madrid star will now be forced to miss his club's next three games. He is eligible to return Week 5 of La Liga against Real Betis.

Ronaldo received his ban for shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea after receiving two yellow cards in the first leg 3-1 win over Barcelona.

Madrid went on to win the tie 5-1 on aggregate to take the Supercopa.

The Spain Football Federation handed down the ban to the superstar only to have it appealed by the La Liga champions. That appeal was rejected by the federation, which prompted the attempt to have the Administrative Court of Sport overturn the ban.

However, the TAD rejected that appeal.

Previously, Ronaldo had deemed the ban ridiculous on Instagram, writing: "Impossible to be unaffected by this situation, 5 games!!

"It seems exaggerated and ridiculous, this is called persecution! Thanks to my teammates for the support and the fans!!!"

Ronaldo will miss home matches with Valencia and Levante along with an away game against Real Sociedad before being eligible to return Tuesday, September 19 against Betis.

Madrid did not miss Ronaldo in their opener, dispatching Deportivo La Coruna by a 3-0 scoreline.