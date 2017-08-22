News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie women win 4x200 relay gold medal
Aussie women win 4x200 relay gold medal

Jafri hopes for redemption following assist against Myanmar

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Jafri hopes for redemption following assist against Myanmar

Jafri hopes for redemption following assist against Myanmar

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter



Jafri Firdaus Chew has not had a satisfying time for Malaysia U22 so far in the SEA Games. After turning in a forgettable performance in their 2-1 campaign opener win against Brunei, the Pulau Pinang striker was benched by head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee in their 2-1 win against Singapore.

However against Myanmar on Monday, with Malaysia leading the favourites 2-0, Ong brought him on as replacement for club and country teammate Kumaahran Sathasivam in the 78th minute, and the 20-year old repaid the faith shown in him just four minutes later.

Jafri took the ball to the left of the Myanmar penalty box, and tarried there awhile looking for a teammate in the box.

Spotting Thanabalan Nadarajah racing into the penalty area, Jafri squared a pin-point cross that the Felcra FC man headed into the bottom corner, sending the Shah Alam Stadium into rapture. The group match would end in a 3-1 win to the hosts.

Speaking to the press after the match, Jafri admitted that his form took a hit following the match against Brunei, and he wants to use the assist to boost his form.

"I am relieved that I could produce an assist. I had a terrible time against Brunei, so even though I played only for a short while tonight, I showed what I'm capable of.


MORE:
Thanabalan thanks teammates, wants to score more
| 'We have the potential to beat any team' - Kim Swee

"Praise Allah, we came away with three points," said Jafri.

Malaysia will play unfancied Laos in their final Group A match on Wednesday, with a draw sufficient to allow Ong's men to finally pip Myanmar to the top spot.

Back To Top