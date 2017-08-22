Chelsea forward Boga wanted on loan by Birmingham

Birmingham City have enquired about the availability of Jeremie Boga as Harry Redknapp tries to convince Chelsea to loan the forward to the Championship club for the season, Goal understands.

Boga has been part of Chelsea's first-team picture since the players returned from their summer holidays ahead of the Blues' tour of Asia.

Chelsea have yet to make a decision on the future of Boga, who spent last season on loan at Granada, after starting him in their opening Premier League game against Burnley amid a selection crisis at Stamford Bridge.

However, he was substituted after Gary Cahill's red card in the 14th minute and then was not even on the bench against Tottenham for Sunday's win at Wembley.

Redknapp believes that a move for Boga is possible after missing out on a loan deal for Lewis Baker, who opted for Middlesbrough instead.

Birmingham are hopeful that Chelsea might sign some of their transfer targets in the coming weeks and then allow Boga to leave on a season-long loan deal.



Carl Jenkinson said that Harry Redknapp was a big factor in his decision to join Blues.



Full video https://t.co/ZpznKuS4QP #BCFC pic.twitter.com/cogVxI4oYU

— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 21, 2017



The Midlands club announced three loan signings on Monday as they brought in Sam Gallagher from Southampton, as well as Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall from Arsenal.