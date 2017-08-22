AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone said the Serie A side have no plans to sign more players as they prepare to unveil Nikola Kalinic.

Fassone: No more signings planned for Milan

Milan confirmed the imminent arrival of Kalinic from Fiorentina on Sunday, with the Croatian forward reportedly set to cost a total of €25million.

It has been a busy transfer window for Milan – who opened the Serie A season with a 3-0 win at Crotone – but Vincenzo Montella's men appear to be happy with their squad, despite links to former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"We're very happy with Kalinic's arrival," Fassone told SportItalia.

"Other signings? At the moment no new signings are planned."

Milan fans have experienced a drastic overhaul at San Siro following the arrivals of Leonardo Bonucci, Lucas Biglia, Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Fabio Borini.