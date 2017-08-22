Curtis Granderson's life as a Dodger is off to an outstanding start.

Curtis Granderson continues Dodger dominance, belts grand slam vs. Pirates

In only his first three games with the Dodgers, Granderson has already batted in six runs. He added this grand slam on Monday, which launched the Dodgers into the lead over the Pirates, 5-3.

In Granderson's Dodger debut Sunday, he knocked this one out of the park against the Tigers.



ICYMI: Curtis Granderson belted his first home run with the Boys in Blue yesterday #LetsGoDodgers pic.twitter.com/ucFkA0oWLz

— AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) August 21, 2017



The Dodgers added Granderson on Saturday in a trade with the Mets for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Granderson's addition to the lineup was met with some questions, as he had only been hitting .228 with the Mets prior to the trade. He replaced Joc Pederson in the outfield.

If Granderson keeps up this level of production, the Dodgers will continue to dominate. They are currently 87-35, the best team in baseball, and hold a 20-game lead in the NL West.