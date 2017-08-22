In a now-deleted Twitter post on Monday, Eagles reciever Bryce Treggs says he's starting GoFundMe page to help pay for a $25,000 fine for a illegal hit in an Aug. 10 preseason game against the Packers.

Eagles WR fined, called out for cheap shot on Packers' Damarious Randall

The recipient of Treggs’ block, Green Bay cornerback Damarious Randall, tweeted at Treggs with a similar bold comment.

“Yo broke ass shouldn’t play dirty then,” Randall said.



Yo broke ass shouldn't play dirty then https://t.co/WPmkTQyHFk

— Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) August 21, 2017



Treggs attempted to block Randall in the shoulder, but the top of his helmet caught the defensive back in the chin. Treggs, who has caught seven passes for 91 yards in the win over the Packers, says he didn't mean any harm to Randall.

"As an undrafted guy fighting for a roster spot, you're always trying to stand out on film. A lot of y'all don't understand that," Treggs explained on Twitter Monday. "My assignment was a force block on that play and I was trying to put a physical play on film. Nothing dirty about trying to earn a job."