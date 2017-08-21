Queensland Maroons head coach Kevin Walters has distanced himself from reports linking him with embattled NRL side Gold Coast Titans.

QLD boss Walters dismisses Titans links

Neil Henry's position at the Titans is in doubt amid his reported rift with star full-back Jarryd Hayne and the club's struggles.

The Titans suffered a 30-8 defeat to Parramatta Eels on Thursday to leave the Gold Coast-based outfit third from bottom.

Walters – who guided the Maroons to State of Origin glory against New South Wales – does not want to leave the Queensland setup just yet.

"To be honest I haven't had any conversation with the Titans at all about the position," he said on Big Sports Breakfast.

"So as far as I know Neil Henry has still got a job there, which would be disrespectful [to talk about].

"They're sorting themselves out since the meeting with Jarryd Hayne and Neil Henry on Monday and I'm still contracted to the QRL.

"I've got another year at least there and I hope to keep going for another couple of years in that transition period for our players."

The 49-year-old, however, does have plans to eventually work in the NRL, adding: "I do want to be a coach.

"If that job becomes available ... which I don't think it will be ... but I'm happy to be doing what I'm doing with the QRL.

"I’ve still got a lot to do there and I'm not sure it's the right time for me to step into the big bad world of NRL coaching, it's a pretty vicious world and as we've seen this year coaches just get attacked weekly if their teams don't win.

"Trent Barrett [Manly Sea Eagles head coach] again, his side come up short ... and I think there is too much emphasis on what the coach is actually doing and more should be said about how our players are handling different situations. It's a cruel old game."