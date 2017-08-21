Swede Henrik Stenson earned his first win of the season with a one-stroke victory at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.

Stenson claims Wyndham Championship for first win of season

Stenson birdied three of his last four holes to fend off a charging Ollie Schniederjans at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Stenson shot a six-under 64 in the final round to win by one shot at 22 under.

After battling injuries early in the season, Stenson steadily started reclaiming the form that helped him win The Open last year.

The stoic Swede saved his best tournament for last, winning the final regular-season event before the FedEx Cup Play-offs start next week.

Stenson, who won the FedEx Cup in 2013, greatly improved his position in the standings heading into the four-tournament sprint. He moved to 23rd after starting the week at 75th.

Schniederjans also birdied three of his last four holes Sunday, including an adventurous birdie on the par-five 15th hole, but it was ultimately not enough to topple Stenson. Schniederjans will start the FedEx Cup inside the top 40 in the standings.

Webb Simpson began the day trying to secure his second Wyndham title, but his late birdie barrage proved too little too late, as he finished third at 18 under. Still, with a runner-up and a third-place finish on his resume this season, he will be in good shape to make some noise during the play-offs.

Kevin Na bogeyed the final hole to fall into a tie for fourth with Rory Sabbatini and Ryan Armour at 17 under.

With the top 125 players earning a spot into the play-offs, there was plenty of intrigue all throughout the leaderboard.

Notables such as Harold Varner III and Geoff Ogilvy cemented their spots in the play-offs with strong finishes this week.