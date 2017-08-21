Jordan Reed, who has missed all of training camp with a toe injury, has been activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and is expected to play in the Redskins' third preseason game.

Redskins activate TE Jordan Reed from PUP list

Reed told reporters he's working with customized orthotics that fit in his shoe and he expects to be ready for the regular season.

“It’s been working good,” Reed said, via the team's website. “It’s helped my toe out a lot and when I tried them out it felt really good.”

“I think the coaches are allowing me to rest it and allow it to heal. I don’t think it will be a problem during the season because it’s starting to heal up really good right now.”

The Redskins had placed Reed on the PUP list the day before training camp started as he battled a sprained big toe and ankle.

Reed's return is good news for Kirk Cousins and Washington's offense. Reed has 153 catches, 1,638 yards and 17 touchdowns the past two seasons despite missing six games.