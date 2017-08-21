The short-lived protest by MLB umpires has come to an end.

MLB umpires halting protest after commissioner Rob Manfred offers meeting

Commissioner Rob Manfred has offered to meet with the umpires' union to discuss what the umps have called "abusive player behavior," the Associated Press reported.

According to the World Umpires Association, Manfred said he would hear out the umpires' concerns. As a result, they said they would stop wearing the white wristbands in protest of the criticism from players and managers alike.



We appreciate the Commissioner's willingness to engage seriously on verbal attacks and other important issues that must be addressed.

— MLB World Umpires (@MLBaseballUmps) August 20, 2017





To demonstrate our good faith, MLB Umpires will remove the protest white wrist bands pending the requested meeting.

— MLB World Umpires (@MLBaseballUmps) August 20, 2017



MORE:

Ian Kinsler rips umpire Angel Hernandez: 'He needs to re-evaluate his career choice'

| Astros' A.J. Hinch joins chorus of managers chewing out umpires: 'We're tired of it'

| Cardinals' Mike Matheny rips umpire during Red Sox comeback, 'It's not your show, man'



The protest began Saturday when the umpires wore the wristbands during games. It was an act of solidarity after Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler was fined — not suspended — for calling out Angel Hernandez and managers A.J. Hinch and Mike Matheny had similar criticisms of umps.