New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen, captain Kieran Read and former fly-half Dan Carter have paid tribute to Colin Meads following the All Blacks legend's death.

Hansen, Read and Carter lead tributes after death of All Blacks icon Meads

Meads, who was named the nation's Player of the Century in 1999, died aged 81 after a battle with cancer, which he was diagnosed with last August.

The former All Blacks skipper played in 55 Tests and made a total of 133 appearances for his nation, earning inductions into the World Rugby Hall of Fame and New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame.

Hansen spoke about the legacy Meads, nicknamed 'Pinetree', leaves behind and the physical attributes that helped him become a New Zealand great.

"An absolute legend of the game. It's always sad when one of the big kauri trees falls," said Hansen.

"I'll always remember him running around with a ball in one hand, he had such big mitts, and he was such an athletic guy for the position he played back in those days. They weren't meant to be that athletic, but he was; he was an incredible player.

"He was a coach, he was a manager for the All Blacks, at grassroots he was involved, so he didn't just play for the All Blacks, he didn't just play for King Country or his club, he actually gave back in many other ways as well. He was a true rugby man and I think that will be his legacy."

Incumbent skipper Read believes Meads would still be a top performer in the modern game and recalled enjoying conversations with the former captain.

He said: "The memories are from the snippets you saw on TV and the stories that were told. In the All Black environment he's an absolute legend.

"For me he's the person who probably would have stood out today; a forward [who] ran like a back, carried the ball in one hand and was just an awesome man.

"I had the pleasure to sit down with him a couple of times and he wasn't shy of having a beer and a good yarn. He'd give his time to anyone; it was just great to rub shoulders with a man like that.

"He realised what the game was like today, a slightly different game, but he was very encouraging. For a fellow All Black it was awesome to hear that from him."

Dan Carter was among the many others to pay tribute via social media, posting on Twitter: "Such sad news to wake up to today. An honour to have met him on many occasions. RIP Sir Colin Meads!"

Sean Fitzpatrick wrote: "So sad to wake up to the news that Sir Colin has died. He had such an influence on my life and many others. RIP Tree Love to Verna & family."

World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper, cricket star Brendon McCullum and WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker also paid their respects.