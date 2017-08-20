By Andrew Both

Golf: Stenson leads by one in Greensboro, Love three back

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (Reuters) - Swede Henrik Stenson remained patient before reeling off three consecutive birdies to earn a one-shot lead after the third round at the Wyndham Championship on Saturday.

A double-bogey at the par-three seventh proved only a temporary setback for Stenson, who carded four-under-par 66 on another ideal day for low scoring at Sedgefield Country Club.

The 2016 British Open champion posted a 16-under 194 total, with Americans Webb Simpson (68), Kevin Na (65) and Ollie Schniederjans (66) at 15-under.

The 53-year-old Davis Love, seeking to become the oldest PGA Tour winner, shot 67 to trail by three shots.

Love, already the third oldest winner after his success at the tournament two years ago, surged into contention with an outward nine of four-under 31, but stalled on the inward half.

Stenson, on the other hand, made his move late.

"Things weren't going great in the middle of the round but I was hanging in there and hit a couple of nice shots and made a couple of putts coming home and we find ourselves right where we want to be for Sunday," said the world number nine.

"I hit a lot of good putts and I've been hitting a lot of good iron shots as well, trying to attack the hole and that's been working nicely so far.

"I've been in contention a lot this year so it feels nice to be out there again. I feel I'm in a good place mentally."

Stenson's two dropped shots at the par-three seventh came after his mishit seven-iron found a water hazard short of the green.

Simpson, the 2011 champion, led late in the round until a bogey at the 17th.

"I'm very hungry to win again but right now I got dinner on my mind," said Simpson, a four-time tour winner, including the 2012 U.S. Open.

Na, also one back, is seeking his second tour victory, while Schniederjans is after his first.

Johnson Wagner is two behind after a 65 that included an eagle from 95 yards at the par-four first, following up his second round albatross which he made with a five-iron from 215 yards at the par-five fifth.





(Reporting by Andrew Both, editing by Pritha Sarkar/Greg Stutchbury)