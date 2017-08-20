Wyndham Championship: A look ahead to Sunday with Henrik Stenson in control

Henrik Stenson rose out of the pack late Saturday to grab a one-shot lead through three rounds of the Wyndham Championship.

The stoic Swede birdied eight holes in Round 3 to offset two bogeys and a double-bogey. Stenson's putter has been working all week, which bodes well for his chances on Sunday.

While the top of the leaderboard is crowded, setting up plenty of drama to find a winner, there will be intriguing storylines throughout the field Sunday as players try to earn spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings will earn a spot in the playoffs. This is the last event before the playoffs start, so all the bubble players will be fighting their own battles Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club.

Here are Sunday's top contenders, and what they need to do to win:

Henrik Stenson (-16) — Stenson, who surprisingly is still looking for his first win of the year, birdied three straight holes on the back nine Saturday to rebound from a sloppy double-bogey on the front nine. Stenson has been putting well all week. He will have to continue making birdies to hold off this crowded leaderboard.

Webb Simpson (-15) — Like Stenson, Simpson often struggles to drain putts, but he has had no problem finding the bottom of the cup this week. A bogey on 17 dropped him out of Sunday's final pairing, which could actually help him relax. The 2012 U.S. Open winner will need to remain aggressive on the greens to earn his second Wyndham Championship victory.

Kevin Na (-15) — Na stormed up the leaderboard Saturday during the back nine. After his round, he mentioned he had been struggling with his putter this season, but he made an adjustment. Usually a good putter, Na could be dangerous Sunday if he has rediscovered his confidence on the greens.

Ollie Schniederjans (-15) — Already firmly in the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings, Schniederjans can play aggressively Sunday while hoping to wrap up his first PGA Tour win. Schniederjans was actually making short putts one-handed Saturday, taking his right hand off his grip at the last moment. He may need two hands Sunday to topple Stenson and the large crowd behind him.

Others in contention:

Johnson Wagner (-14)

Davis Love III (-13)

Harold Varner III (-13)

Shane Lowry (-12)