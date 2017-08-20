News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie Mitchell wins emotional javelin gold
Aussie Mitchell wins emotional javelin gold

Manchester United off to best scoring start in 110 years

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Manchester United's high-flying Premier League start has seen the club accomplish a feat for the first time in 110 years.

Manchester United off to best scoring start in 110 years

Manchester United off to best scoring start in 110 years

After defeating Swansea City 4-0 on Saturday, United have scored four or more goals in their opening two league games for the first time since the 1907-08 season.

Everton 9/1 to beat Man CIty with dabblebet

Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all scored for the second game in a row in the comprehensive win at the Liberty Stadium. Centre-back Eric Bailly was also on target.



MORE:
Lukaku joins Ibrahimovic in exclusive Manchester United club
| Mourinho: I have 'faith' in Martial to improve this season
| Memphis Depay: Manchester United experience made me grow up
| No MSN, no Xavi, no Iniesta ... Messi left all alone at Barcelona
| Man Utd's Swansea thrashing proves West Ham performance wasn't just a one-off
| 'Pogba not sent off because he's a Man Utd player!' - Chelsea fans rage over Man Utd leniency

United defeated West Ham by the same 4-0 scoreline on opening day, putting Jose Mourinho's side at the top of the table early in the Premier League campaign.

Back To Top