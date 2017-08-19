Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson belives that Manchester United should try to sign Alexis Sanchez from the Gunners.

'Signing Alexis Sanchez could bring Man Utd the title' - Merson tips Red Devils to buy Arsenal star

Merson lined out for Arsenal between 1985 and 1997, winning two league titles and the Cup Winners' Cup during his time at the club. The ex-Gunner expects Alexis to leave the Emirates Stadium, and feels that United would be the perfect destination for the Chile international.

“Manchester United should make a bid of more than £50 million for Alexis Sanchez because he could bring them the title," Merson told the Daily Star.

“I wouldn’t get too carried away by the way they steamrolled West Ham last Sunday because they are still a player short for me. For the first 25 minutes or so of that game they never looked like scoring.

“It was just like last season all over again. Then a bit of magic and they’re in front. But will they do that every week?"

Although United won 4-0 to move to the top of the Premier League table after the opening weekend, Merson believes that Jose Mourinho's side are missing something to kill off games. The 49-year-old thinks that Alexis could be exactly what United need to win their 21st league title, and says that the attacker would easily make back his transfer fee in merchandise sales.

“In the end West Ham just rolled over. I didn’t fancy United at the start of the season and I didn’t see anything in that game to change my mind," he continued.

“But if they got Sanchez, I would. He would make a massive difference.

“Arsenal won’t sell him to a rival for £50m but if United offered £60m or £70m he goes. United can afford it as well.

“They would get most of it back in shirt sales. They’re one of the biggest clubs in the world and their club shop is the size of a shopping centre. They should go for him.”