Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed the suggestion that Chelsea’s early-season problems have been caused by losing Nemanja Matic.

No Matic, no problem for Chelsea - Mourinho

The Serbia international made a shock switch to the Old Trafford club for £40 million in pre-season but while he has started life under the Portuguese impressively, Mourinho does not think that Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte should feel his loss too much.

“When people say, for example, Chelsea lost an important midfield player, if you lose one but you buy Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater, for example, what’s the problem?” he said.

MORE:

Matic trolls Chelsea: Manchester United are bigger

| 'Stronger' Chelsea are still title favourites, claims Mourinho

| Real Madrid have Ronaldo ban appeal rejected



“‘The problem is when you sell and you don’t buy. When you sell and you keep buying, what’s the problem? You are probably even stronger, so I think every top team in the Premier League is potentially strong enough with the financial situation to be fighting for everything.”

Chelsea became just the second Premier League champions in 25 years to lose their opening match of the season as they went down 3-2 at home to Burnley last weekend. Conte’s men also suffered defeat on penalties to Arsenal in the Community Shield.