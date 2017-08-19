News

Pujols ties Sosa for most homers by foreign-born player

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Albert Pujols hit the 609th home run of his career on Friday which tied him with Sammy Sosa for the most homers by a foreign-born player.

Dominican Republic-born Pujols hit his drive during the first inning against Baltimore on a ball that narrowly cleared the left-field fence.
Pujols and Sosa are now tied for eighth on the all-time home run list.
The latest homer was the 18th of the season for the 37-year-old Pujols.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

