News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parker goes distance but no match for AJ
Kiwi Parker brave but can't match Joshua

Muguruza outlasts Kuznetsova, next faces Pliskova in Cincinnati

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Fourth-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza won a lengthy battle against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia 6-2 5-7 7-5 on a hot and windy day on Friday to reach the Cincinnati Open semi-finals.

Wimbledon champion Muguruza stuck out her tongue in exasperation after finally prevailing in the two hour 45-minute contest between the two grand slam winners.
Playing a day after deadly attacks killed a total of 14 people in Barcelona and the coastal town of Cambrils in Spain, Muguruza wore a white visor with a black ribbon as a tribute.
"Barcelona te siento. Barcelona I feel you," Muguruza wrote on Twitter after the match.
Muguruza next faces world number one Karolina Pliskova, who won back-to-back matches on Friday.
The Czech first defeated Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi 6-3 4-6 6-0 in a match postponed by a day because of rain.
The top seed then took another step toward successfully defending her title by overpowering former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-2 6-4 in her second match.
Pliskova had 27 winners to Wozniacki's eight with only 13 unforced errors compared to the sixth-seeded Dane's 19.
Second seed Simona Halep also beat Britain's Johanna Konta for the first time in an exciting back and forth 6-4 7-6(1) victory.
Halep capitalized on a service break in the first set and then raced out to a 4-1 lead in the second before Konta fought back to send it into a tie-break.
The Romanian, however, dominated the tie-break to set up a semi-final match against American Sloane Stephens.
The American continued her strong form following her return at Wimbledon after an 11-month absence with a foot injury by defeating Germany's Julia Goerges 6-1 7-6(3).
Stephens had earlier beaten Russia's Ekaterina Makarova 2-6 6-3 6-4.


(Reporting by Rory Carroll; ediitng by Ken Ferris)

Back To Top