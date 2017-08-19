WWE 'SummerSlam' 2017: WWE stars praise NXT, Triple H for growth of product

NEW YORK — Much like the NFL and college football, WWE has a Saturday-Sunday pecking order. When its developmental system, NXT, hosts a major event, like NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn," the show serves as an undercard the day prior to the WWE's main roster performing at the same venue.

Much like those who consume Saturday football, a prelude to the day owned by the NFL, NXT has established an indie feel and a cult-like following, but has done so without the benefits of regularly programmed television.

"It's pretty much only carried in an online streaming service in its infancy, and to sell out the Barclays Center two years in a row, it's an interesting task but, we've accomplished it," said Samoa Joe. "We kind of set up NXT on its path that it's currently on right now."

Before WWE hosts "SummerSlam," one of WWE's biggest annual pay-per-views, is held on Sunday in Brooklyn, NXT hosts an event at Barclays Center for the third-straight year. It sold out the previous two, and is expected to record the attendance hat trick on Saturday, when some of its former stars like Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, Rusev and others scheduled to perform Sunday on the main roster will be honored and recognized for the work they put in on the brand.

"It's a really good combination of homegrown, in-house talent that they've built, mixing them with some really experienced — and I mean big-match experience outside of the WWE veterans who they've brought in — and journeymen, too who they've kind of brought in to make this really eclectic mix of different styles and different kinds of people," Joe said. "So it's interesting. It was kind of an experiment — it still is — and it's kind of a melting pot. That's what's led to its success."

Before NXT was transformed into the product fans so rabidly watch now, it was Florida Championship Wrestling. In more analogous terms, it was and is to WWE's main roster what the G-League is to the NBA, or Triple-A baseball is to MLB.

In 2012, FCW was rebranded as NXT, and on Sept. 25, 2013, Paul Levesque — better known as Triple H — took over as its senior producer and the creator of its streamed show.

"The best thing that ever happened to the developmental system is Triple H being in charge," Rusev said.

From there, things became more hyper-focused, more organized and put wrestlers in a better position to actually develop and earn their chance to get called up to the WWE, Rusev said.

In the four years since Levesque took over, NXT has seen a complete transformation, and has become a feeder for top-tier WWE talent, a reliable minor league farm that regularly molds home-run hitters.

"That's very much their philosophy [at WWE]: They'll give you the ball, and then if you run with it, you better run hard and you better score," Joe said. "If you don't, you missed your opportunity. I'm just getting out there and trying to score touchdowns."

Joe is one of many wrestlers who made a name for himself in other promotions: Ones that the die-hard wrestling fan watches and prays its stars will one day cross over to WWE's pastures.

It's become more and more common for the company to recruit potential performers of all backgrounds.

"It’s the talent itself. Obviously having that platform on the WWE Network is very important, and a lot of the WWE Network subscribers are hardcore fans," Balor said. "It’s marketed a lot more toward those people. But really it’s the talent that make any company and the talent [in NXT] has been incredible."

On the main roster, wrestlers go through different programs, portraying different characters or versions of different characters. In NXT though, Lynch said they have the opportunity to find out what works best for them, an invaluable experience.

"It’s not the finished product, per say," she said. "It’s an opportunity to go out there and try things, and learn, and the crowd gets to see that. They get to see your evolution, and that helps connect the fans to the wrestler. That’s so important, is seeing our journey, and seeing we’re not perfect."

Perhaps where WWE has more recently deviated from the traditional philosophy of a minor league protocol is how quickly it's newest main-roster call-ups are thrust into the spotlight. Balor made his first appearance on Raw in April 2016, and then was immediately put in a Universal Championship program, defeating Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match to become No. 1 contender, then pinning Seth Rollins at "SummerSlam" months after leaving NXT to become the company's first Universal Champion.

"There’s always going to be new, fresh talent coming in and it’s just the circle of life," Balor said. "The good thing about NXT is when guys get taken out, sometimes you’re a little bit sorry that they’re gone, but they’re never there long enough that you get bored of them. The fans really appreciate when they’re there, and when the next person comes in."

When Rusev was called up, it took him 355 days to get pinned in a match: John Cena finally became the first to do so at "WrestleMania 31" in 2015.

Rusev, as do many others, credits his time in NXT and specifically Levesque for putting him in a position to succeed.

"Everything happened really, really fast," Rusev said. "I was picking up steam a little bit and I wasn’t even on TV in NXT. I had a dark match with Dolph Ziggler, and Triple H was there at the time and, he had never seen me before, and he was like, ‘Oh, who’s that kid?’ I was very fortunate that Triple H was there that day to see me perform."

Rusev said his performance in NXT got to the point where the company informed him he had three months to improve, or they would release him. He had the freedom to try different things, so switched his gear, inspired by kick-boxer Tong Po, also going barefoot. He started changing up his promos, borrowing old-school techniques used by the Iron Sheik.

Terry Taylor, one of Rusev's coaches, who wrestling fans know as the Red Rooster, suggested he start using a submission maneuver that later became known as The Accolade. (Arn Anderson suggested to Rusev that he kick his opponents in the back before applying it to " ... break his back ... and make him pay for it.")

"In this business there are 1,000 people that are going to give you advice, you just have to pick what’s working for you, what’s good, and what’s bad for you," Rusev said. "But you can’t say it’s bad either."

What all of these superstars have been afforded through NXT though is the opportunity for trial-and-error; to figure out what works, and what doesn't.

"I remember watching 'The Rise and Fall of ECW' and Paul Heyman said, ‘And if you’re not afraid to fail then my god the possibilities are endless,’" Lynch said.

"That always stuck with me. That’s what NXT allows you to do."