News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parker goes distance but no match for AJ
Parker goes distance but no match for AJ

When does the NHL season start? Opening games, 2017-18 schedule for 31 teams

Sporting News
Sporting News /

If you haven't already begun counting down the days until the 2017-18 NHL regular season, it's time to get on it.

When does the NHL season start? Opening games, 2017-18 schedule for 31 teams

When does the NHL season start? Opening games, 2017-18 schedule for 31 teams

Training camps around the league open the second weekend of September. The first preseason game is Sept. 16. And then, without further ado, the Maple Leafs and Jets officially drop the puck on a new year in hockey Oct. 4 (7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet). An hour later, the Penguins will raise another Stanley Cup banner in front of the Blues (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN). For the West Coast (or an Easterner's late-night entertainment), it's Flames vs. Oilers (10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet) and Sharks vs. Flyers (10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

MORE: Stanley Cup odds for every team in 2018

There's intrigue beyond opening night.

The Red Wings usher in a new era with the christening of Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 5, hosting the Wild (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). And the expansion Vegas Golden Knights pull up the curtain on their inaugural season Oct. 6 (8:30 p.m. ET) on the road against the Stars; hockey doesn't hit the Strip until Oct. 10 when the Coyotes visit T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Find out when your team will play its first game in the list below.


2017-18 NHL regular season openers


Anaheim Ducks


The Ducks' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Coyotes on Thursday, Oct. 5 (10 p.m. ET) at Honda Center.


Arizona Coyotes


The Coyotes' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Ducks on Thursday, Oct. 5 (10 p.m. ET) at Honda Center.


Boston Bruins


The Bruins' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Predators on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at TD Garden.


Buffalo Sabres


The Sabres' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at KeyBank Center.


Calgary Flames


The Flames' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Oilers on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (10 p.m. ET) at Rogers Place.

MORE: Best draft class for every NHL team


Carolina Hurricanes


The Hurricanes' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Wild on Saturday, Oct. 7 (7 p.m. ET) at PNC Arena.


Chicago Blackhawks


The Blackhawks' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Penguins on Thursday, Oct. 5 (8:30 p.m. ET) at United Center.


Colorado Avalanche


The Avalanche's 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at Madison Square Garden.


Columbus Blue Jackets


The Blue Jackets' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Islanders on Friday, Oct. 6 (7 p.m. ET) at Nationwide Arena.


Dallas Stars


The Stars' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Golden Knights on Friday, Oct. 6 (8:30 p.m. ET) at American Airlines Center.


Detroit Red Wings


The Red Wings' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Wild on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Little Caesars Arena.


Edmonton Oilers


The Oilers' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (10 p.m. ET) at Rogers Place.

PHOTOS: Hockey hair: The NHL's best beards, mullets and more


Florida Panthers


The Panthers' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Lightning on Friday, Oct. 6 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Amalie Arena.


Los Angeles Kings


The Kings' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 5 (10 p.m. ET) at Staples Center.


Minnesota Wild


The Wild's 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Red Wings on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Little Caesars Arena.


Montreal Canadiens


The Canadiens' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Sabres on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at KeyBank Center.


Nashville Predators


The Predators' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Bruins on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at TD Garden.


New Jersey Devils


The Devils' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Avalanche on Saturday, Oct. 7 (2 p.m. ET) at Prudential Center.


New York Islanders


The Islanders' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Blue Jackets on Friday, Oct. 6 (7 p.m. ET) at Nationwide Arena.

MORE: Top 15 NHL stars without a Stanley Cup


New York Rangers


The Rangers' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at Madison Square Garden.


Ottawa Senators


The Senators' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Capitals on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Canadian Tire Centre.


Philadelphia Flyers


The Flyers' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Sharks on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (10:30 p.m. ET) at SAP Center.


Pittsburgh Penguins


The Penguins' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Blues on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (8 p.m. ET) at PPG Paints Arena.


San Jose Sharks


The Sharks' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Flyers on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (10:30 p.m. ET) at SAP Center.


St. Louis Blues


The Blues' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Penguins on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (8 p.m. ET) at PPG Paints Arena.


Tampa Bay Lightning


The Lightning's 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Panthers on Friday, Oct. 6 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Amalie Arena.

MORE: Best hockey movie quotes ever


Toronto Maple Leafs


The Maple Leafs' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Jets on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (7 p.m. ET) at Bell MTS Place.


Vancouver Canucks


The Canucks' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Oilers on Saturday, Oct. 7 (10 p.m. ET) at Rogers Arena.


Vegas Golden Knights


The Golden Knights' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Stars on Friday, Oct. 6 (8:30 p.m. ET) at American Airlines Center.


Washington Capitals


The Capitals' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Senators on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Canadian Tire Centre.


Winnipeg Jets


The Jets' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (7 p.m. ET) at Bell MTS Place.

Back To Top