Andrew Luck injury, Le'Veon Bell holdout among issues that could affect fantasy football drafts

Undoubtedly, some early birds will be holding their fantasy football drafts this weekend. Although there is still a solid three weeks before the regular season begins, old storylines, such as Andrew Luck's shoulder injury and Le'Veon Bell's holdout, will have a big effect on rankings and draft strategies. New storylines, such as Blake Bortles' and Chad Henne's position battle in Jacksonville, could also cause fantasy owners to scramble for updates as they frantically scan their cheat sheets for a sleeper while on the clock.

There are a lot of questions as to who will be playing when Week 1 arrives, and we've got the latest news and updates that could have an impact on who you draft.

Andrew Luck injury update

Luck underwent surgery for a torn labrum in mid-January for an injury dating back to 2015. Since then, he's steadily been making progress in rehab, and the latest news from Colts owner Jim Irsay is that Luck should return "around the start of the season." Some Colts beat reporters believe Luck will miss the first game of the regular season against the Rams, but they don't believe he would miss Week 2 against the Cardinals.

Should Luck miss one or even two games of the regular season, he still shouldn't drop from his current status as a top-10 QB. Luck has shown that he can play through injury and be a good fantasy QB, so if he returns fully healthy for this season, there's no reason to believe that he can't be better. Still, there's a risk here, especially with the Colts' O-line issues -- not only for Luck, but also his receivers. Scott Tolzien is currently listed as Indianapolis' backup QB, so it might not be a bad idea to knock T.Y. HIlton, Donte Moncrief, and Jack Doyle down a couple pegs on your draft board.

When will Le'Veon Bell's holdout end?

It appears Bell will continue his holdout going into the weekend, but a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter says that Bell plans to return to the team before the regular season. Per report, Bell's agent had a five-year deal in place for more than $12 million a year, but Bell declined the deal, looking for something in the $15 million/season range. Despite the fallen deal, it's still expected that he will return before Week 1.

Bell already has a history of returning from a long break and dominating, and there's no reason to believe he won't do the same this time as well. He's still No. 2 in our RB rankings despite the holdout and possibly playing zero preseason games.

Jaguars QB Battle: Blake Bortles and Chad Henne

It hasn't been looking good for Bortles lately. Last season's struggles seems to have continued into this year, with a disastrous training camp and two poor preseason games. Henne has outperformed Bortles so far, and head coach Doug Marrone said the starting position is up for grabs. One report out of Jacksonville believes that not only will Henne start Week 1, but Bortles may very well be cut before the season.

At this point, it's probably a safe bet to leave Bortles on the waiver wire. In a two-QB league, he may be worth drafting late, but be very cautious and expect to possibly drop him for either Henne or someone else.

Will Deshaun Watson start Week 1 for Texans?

The rookie out of Clemson is making a strong case to be Houston's starting quarterback to open the season. Head coach Bill O'Brien is on record as saying Watson is further in the learning process than any rookie QB he's ever coached, and Watson shined in his first preseason game against the Panthers, albeit playing against backups. Tom Savage still has control over the starting spot, but it will be interesting to see how the Texans' preseason game against the Patriots on Saturday plays out for both Savage and Watson.

We have Watson as a potential QB sleeper, and it wouldn't be completely out of the realm of possibility to see Watson as the Week 1 starter and eventual fantasy starter this season.

Ty Montgomery injury update/Jamaal Williams sleeper update

Montgomery will sit out of Saturday's preseason game against the Redskins to recover from a lower leg injury, opening the door for Jamaal Williams to start and make a push for the starting spot. Reports from Packers training camp say that the rookie Williams is "pushing" Montgomery for the starting gig.

While we like a healthy Montgomery as a top-20 fantasy back this year, we're also not ignoring Williams' sleeper potential. Consider the rookie a must-have handcuff.

John Brown injury creating sleeper opportunities for Jaron Brown, J.J. Nelson

Brown had been shelved due to complications with his sickle-cell trait early in training camp, and one day after returning to practice, he was back on the sideline because of the slow-recovering process that sickle-cell trait causes. Head coach Bruce Arians seems to be losing patience with Brown, and fantasy owners should be weary of drafting Brown.

Jaron Brown has been talked up as Arizona's No. 2 receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald, and we like J.J. Nelson as a WR sleeper after his strong finish to last season.

Matt Forte injury news

Forte turns 32 this year, and he battled a hamstring issue during 2016's training camp and knee injuries throughout the 2016 season. Forte didn't play in the preseason opener and won't play in Saturday's preseason game.

Bilal Powell is expected to handle the lead-back duties and play in the Jets' second preseason game after sitting out the opener with a neck injury. Forte almost seems like a draft-day afterthought at this point, with Powell holding steady as a top-20 guy in our RB rankings.

Will Eric Ebron be ready for the start of the season?

Many are (again) predicting a breakout year for Ebron, but a hamstring injury has sidelined him for all but one practice so far in Lions' training camp. He was thought to possibly play in the preseason opener, but he sat out and hasn't seen the field since then.

His Week 1 status shouldn't be in jeopardy, but it's worth keeping a watchful eye on how this hamstring injury plays out. Ebron is No. 10 in our TE rankings.

Will Cam Newton be ready for Week 1?

Newton underwent shoulder surgery in late March. He began throwing on Aug. 11, and lately, he's been limited to only red-zone throws. The Panthers are taking it cautiously and slowly in the recovery process.

Head Coach Ron Rivera has ruled Newton out of the second preseason game this weekend, which is not a surprise, and described Newton as looking "rusty." Rivera doesn't expect Newton to see any preseason action, but he maintains Newton will be ready for Week 1.

John Ross injury update

The No. 7 pick in this year's draft finally hit the field and participated in full practice on Monday. Ross's shoulder has kept him out of training camp for the past two weeks, but he's obviously on the mend. He isn't expected to play in any preseason action this year, but he should be ready for the first game of the regular season.

Currently, Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd are ahead of him in the depth chart, but his speed could make him a deep threat and a boom-or-bust bye-week fill-in later in the year.

Tyrod Taylor on the hot seat?

It's been a mixed bag in Buffalo about whether the new coaching staff likes Taylor as their quarterback. After being noncommittal on Thursday --after Taylor went 8-for-18 for 53 yards and two interceptions - -head coach Sean McDermott clarified that Taylor was not in danger of losing the starting job on Friday. Previously, McDermott said he was "going to evaluate everything."

Taylor will most likely be the starter for Week 1, but how far past that remains to be seen. He could be on a short leash. T.J. Yates is currently the backup.

Devonta Freeman injury update

Freeman entered the concussion protocol on Monday after suffering a head injury in practice. Head coach Dan Quinn ruled him out of Atlanta's Week 2 preseason game, but he's expected to be ready for practice soon. His status for Week 1 is not in question.

Obviously, Tevin Coleman would get a big bump in value if Freeman misses time, but for now, Freeman is our No. 8 RB.

Marqise Lee injury news

Lee suffered a high ankle sprain during practice last Sunday and is expected to be on the shelf for four-to-six weeks. Dede Westbrook, the rookie out of Oklahoma, caught six of his seven targets for 131 yards in the Jags' second preseason game. He's making a push for a role even when Lee is healthy.

Lee was one of our WR sleepers to watch, but perhaps Westbrook should take his place now. Moreover, Lee's absence could really benefit Allen Hurns, who's coming off a disappointing 2016.