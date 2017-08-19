News

Kevin Durant checks Britt McHenry and other haters on Twitter

Sporting News
Kevin Durant is talking his talk.

Kevin Durant is checking haters on Twitter

In the midst of basking in the glow of his first NBA championship and honing his skills in preparation for next season, the Finals MVP hasn't been too busy to check anyone who gets out of line on social media.

NBA BETTING ODDS: Favorites to win MVP, Rookie of the Year, championship

This week alone, Durant has put ESPN, a grade-school teacher and a popular sports television personality in their places.

Deservingly so, he let the self-professed "Worldwide Leader in Sports" have it for airing a skit during which black NFL players were auctioned off during its totally (un)necessary 28-hour fantasy football marathon.



Next, Durant came for a grade-school teacher who attempted to use Durant's decision to leave the Thunder in July 2016 and join the Warriors — who he helped capture their second title in three seasons with a 4-1 Finals win against the Cavs back in June — as an example of someone who doesn't finish what they start.



Lastly, Durant slid up in former ESPN personality's Britt McHenry's mentions when she criticized those who've said they wouldn't visit the White House if invited. Her remarks came a day after Durant criticized President Donald Trump for "driving" the racial divide in America during an interview at a celebration in his native Seat Pleasant, Md.



Durant even clapped back at another person who follows McHenry, who is most famous for verbally abusing a clerk at a towing service, for coming at him sideways.



MORE:
Under Armour's Kevin Plank should have listened to Stephen Curry's warning about Donald Trump

Apparently, KD has time this week.

