Bolt blasts doubters as full extent of injury revealed

Usain Bolt has delivered a rebuke to those who questioned whether he really suffered an injury in his farewell race at the World Athletics Championships by revealing details of his hamstring tear.

The Jamaican, stung by speculation that he had pulled up in the anchor leg of the 4 x 100m relay final in London because he was too far behind to win the race, said the injury would need three months of rehabilitation.

Accompanied by an x-ray of the injury to his left hamstring, the eight-times Olympics gold medalist was also adamant in social media posts that he never cheated his fans.

The 30-year-old explained on Twitter: "Sadly I have tear of the proximal myotendineous junction of biceps femoris in my left hamstring with partial retraction. 3 months rehab.

"I don't usually release my medical report to the public but sadly I have sat and listened to people questioning if I was really injured.

"I have never been one to cheat my fans in any way & my entire desire at the championship was run one last time for my fans. Thanks for the continued support my fans and I rest, heal and move onto the next chapter of my life #Love&LoveAlone."

The posts on Twitter were removed shortly after they had been posted.

Bolt had been three metres down on the two leaders as he took on the last leg of the relay, which was won by Britain, only to pull up sharply and fall to the ground, coming to a halt after a forward roll on the track.

He speculated on Sunday that the injury, which ended a wretched final championships for him after he only managed to win bronze in the individual 100m the previous weekend, might have been caused by having a long wait before the race.

Bolt will also now be prevented from achieving his lifelong dream of playing for Manchester United.

United Legends take on their Barcelona counterparts at Old Trafford on September 2 in a charity match.

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Dwight Yorke are among those signed up for the Bryan Robson-managed Red Devils, who had hoped to be able to call upon the fastest man in history.

Bolt has long dreamed of playing at Old Trafford and was finally set to get that chance if he was able to overcome the hamstring injury.

