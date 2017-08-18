Thailand in danger of missing out on semi-final boat

Thailand are at risk of missing out on the semi-finals despite gaining their first win of the 2017 KL SEA Games.

The War Elephants huffed and puffed before they finally defeated Timor Leste through Worachit Kanitsribumphen's strike in the second half. It has not been plain sailing thus far in the opening two matches of Group B for Thailand, after they were held to a draw in the opening fixture against Indonesia.

To make matters worse, both Vietnam and Indonesia won their respective matches which now put Thailand third in the group, albeit behind Indonesia on goal difference. The failure to beat lowly Timor Leste by a bigger margin could come back and haunt Thailand later in the tournament.

Indonesia had an easy day out, gaining a comfortable 3-0 win over Philippines as Septian Maulana once again got amongst the goals. Muhammad Hargianto and Saddil Ramdani completed the route for the Garudas who will get another chance to add to the goals scored column when they take on Timor Leste on Sunday.

Sitting at the top of Group B is none other than Vietnam. The Golden Stars have maximum points from two matches as well as a healthy +7 goal difference in their favour. This comes after their 4-1 win over Cambodia in which Nguyen Cong Phuong (2), Nguygen Quang Hai and Ho Tuan Tai all scored for Vietnam.

However, Nguyen Huu Thang will still have two tough fixtures to navigate through when they take on Indonesia and Thailand in their final two group fixtures.