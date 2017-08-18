News

Parker goes distance but no match for AJ
Astros' A.J. Hinch joins chorus of managers chewing out umpires: 'We're tired of it'

Sporting News
Sporting News /

After the Astros' 4-0 loss to the Diamondbacks Thursday, A.J. Hinch wasted no time in laying into home plate umpire Paul Nauert for the way he called balls and strikes in Marwin Gonzalez's game-ending strikeout.

"Not Marwin's fault he's got to cover twice the length of the plate," the Astros' manager said, according to the Houston Chronicle.



Gonzalez was up in the count 2-0 on Arizona reliever Archie Bradley before Nauert called three straight strikes that were questionable — at best.



Give Bradley credit, though — when he saw Nauert was calling strikes out there he never missed the spot again and finished the game off for starter Patrick Corbin who threw 8 2/3 innings of four-hit, shutout baseball.

That doesn't change what Hinch said nor what Cardinals manager Mike Matheny or Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler said earlier this week: Baseball teams are not happy with umpires right now and Hinch is on the bandwagon.


MORE:
Ian Kinsler rips umpire Angel Hernandez: 'He needs to re-evaluate his career choice'
| Cardinals' Mike Matheny rips umpire during Red Sox comeback, 'It's not your show, man'

