Fatai Amoo expresses relief following Shooting Stars' progression to the second round of the Federation Cup.

Federation Cup: Amoo relieved with Shooting Stars' progress

Merenini Junior's strike and a brace from Jide Apena helped the Oluyole Warriors defeat Dynamite FC 3-1 in the first round encounter played at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory saw the Ibadan side avenge last year's loss to the Benin outfit, at the same stage of the competition.

“I want to thank God for the win. We started very well and the fact that we scored quite early enabled us to settle well into the game. We knew that they were the same team that defeated us last season on penalties and we prepared to ensure the game does not result to another penalty shootout this time,” Amoo told Goal.

“Merenini and Apena’s goals unsettled them and by the time we got the third goal they saw the handwriting that it will be difficult for them to beat us this time. They are a good side and could have hurt us had they converted the chances that came their way.

“We are grateful this game has been done and dusted with. We are shall start preparations for our must win game with Nasarawa United immediately. We have looked at the situation of things on the league table and we are aware that only impressive results in our remaining matches will ensure our stay in the topflight without depending on the results from other centres,” he added.

Shooting Stars are 17th on the league standings with 43 points from 34 matches with four games to the end of the season.