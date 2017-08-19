Arsenal will head on the road for the first time this season to take on Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday evening.

Stoke City vs Arsenal: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The Gunners got off to a winning start in dramatic circumstances last weekend by coming from behind to defeat Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal team news & injuries

Stoke, meanwhile, fell 1-0 at Everton to Wayne Rooney's goal but will hope to get their first points on the board in a match that has become something of a rivalry in recent years.

Game Stoke City vs Arsenal Date Saturday, August 19 Time 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1 and by stream via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sport app

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBC and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream NBC NBC Sports Live

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Stoke City players Goalkeepers Butland, Haugaard, Grant Defenders Pieters, Johnson, Shawcross, Cameron, Wollscheid, Edwards, Tymon, Zouma, Martins Indi Midfielders Fletcher, Allen, Adam, Imbula, Shaqiri, Sobhi, Shenton, Choupo-Moting Forwards Berahino, Diouf, Crouch, Bojan, Ngoy, Verlinden, Jese

Stoke are without the injured Ibrahim Afellay and Stephen Ireland but new signing Jese should be in contention.

Bruno Martins Indi, who has signed permanently after a loan spell last season, could be in line for his second debut and Eric Choupo-Moting may start after coming off the bench against Everton.

Potential starting XI: Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Martins Indi; Diouf, Allen, Fletcher, Pieters; Shaqiri, Crouch, Choupo-Moting.

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Ospina, Cech Defenders Debuchy, Gibbs, Mertesacker, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Jenkinson, Kolasinac Midfielders Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Xhaka, Coquelin, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Willock Forwards Lacazette, Perez, Giroud, Walcott, Welbeck, Nelson

Gabriel is on the verge of a move to Valencia and will not be involved even if the deal is not done before Saturday's game, while Alexis Sanchez is not expected to return until next weekend and Santi Cazorla remains out.

Laurent Koscielny is serving the final match of a suspension picked up last season but Shkodran Mustafi, Per Mertesacker and Francis Coquelin are back in contention.

Potential starting XI: Cech; Mustafi, Mertesacker, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Giroud, Lacazette.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Arsenal are 17/20 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Stoke priced at 16/5 and the draw available at 13/5.

Alexandre Lacazette is the 7/2 favourite to score first, with Olivier Giroud rated at 15/4. Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

Was the 4-3 victory over Leicester City a sign of a new, improved Arsenal or evidence that old problems still persist?

On the one hand, the Gunners showed a degree of belief and courage that has sometimes eluded them in recent years to come from behind and salvage three points against a decent team.

On the other, it is less encouraging that they dug themselves the hole they eventually climbed out of in the first place.

There is certainly a tougher, more muscular feel to Arsenal these days thanks to the additions of Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka, Sead Kolasinac (who could be a wrestler) and Alexandre Lacazette over the past year or so.

But the question of whether their new 3-4-3 formation - though it has obvious advantages - is a long-term solution persists, as does their aptitude out of possession compared to a couple of of their Premier League title rivals.

MORE:

Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Stoke City

| Arsenal transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from the Emirates Stadium

| 'Arsenal board happy to lose Alexis for free' - Wenger

| Arsenal defender Gabriel set to seal €11m Valencia move



Stoke City will present a stern test. The Potters were in a 3-4-3 of their own against Everton and their potential back three of Kurt Zouma, Ryan Shawcross and Bruno Martins Indi looks promising.

Having previously struggled in Staffordshire, though, Arsenal took six points off of Stoke last season and will hope to keep that trend going here.