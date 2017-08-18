Lionel Messi is yet to put pen to paper on his new Barcelona contract but the club's vice-president Jordi Mestre would be "very surprised" if the Argentina superstar did not do so.

Messi not signing new deal would surprise Barcelona VP Mestre

Barcelona announced last month Messi had agreed to a new deal to keep him at Camp Nou until 2021.

The club said Messi would sign the contract when he returned for pre-season training but no further announcement has been forthcoming.

Speaking at the introductory media conference for new signing Paulinho on Thursday, Mestre said: "It is all agreed and we are waiting for a date for the signing.

"Everything is in place, with just the signature missing.

"Leo's renewal is something we are totally clear about and we have worked on it for a long time.

"Everything looks very good and I would be very surprised if the signing didn't happen."