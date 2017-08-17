The Grizzlies' Martin Luther King Jr. Day home game on Jan. 15 should garner more attention than usual, for two important reasons:

With MLK in mind, David Fizdale calls for 'massive change,' removal of Confederate statues

— The game will be played less than three months before the 50th anniversary of King's assassination in Memphis.

— Grizzlies coach David Fizdale wants the game to play a central role in his own civil rights campaign.

Fizdale told the (Memphis) Commercial Appeal on Wednesday the contest vs. the Lakers needs to be more than just a part of the city's King commemoration. He says it needs to help spur "massive change."

"Us having a game here every year (on MLK Day), it puts us at the epicenter of what's going on," he told the newspaper for its MLK 50 project on the anniversary, "and so with the spotlight being on us and the platform being here, we're going to really push to make real changes, and I invite anybody who is about love and changing things and really mending our country to come join us in Memphis that weekend, because I promise you it will be monumental, it'll be life-changing, it'll be country-changing, and I just look forward to seeing the byproduct of what can come out of it."

Fizdale said he began advocating for change in Memphis as soon as he took over the Grizzlies last year — long before last weekend's deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., and President Donald Trump's statements about that violence, statements Fizdale finds indefensible.

Fizdale wants all Memphians, but "especially our white citizens," to join the cause of ending racial violence and bigotry.

"Because until this becomes absolutely unacceptable to you, it'll continue," Fizdale, who is biracial, told the Commercial Appeal.

In Charlottesville, white supremacists were protesting the removal of statues depicting Confederate military figures. Fizdale said there's no doubt what Memphis leaders should do with such statues in their city: "Take 'em down."

King was shot to death in Memphis in April 1968. He was there to demonstrate in support of striking black sanitation workers in the city. Fizdale said his maternal grandfather, who was black, was a sanitation worker in Los Angeles and endured abusive behavior and threats.

Fizdale tied those strands together in expressing why 2018 is so important to him.

"Fifty years later, (King is) speaking to us from the grave and telling us to stand up to this crap that we're seeing, that's festering in our country, that our president has seemed to deem OK and label as equal amongst people that are fighting for truth and love and fighting hate and bigotry and all of those things," he told the Commercial Appeal.

"There's no way with me being a head coach in the city of Memphis that I will sit on the sidelines and disgrace (King's) legacy, my grandparents' legacy (Fizdale said one set fought against the Nazis in World War II) and let somebody destroy something that we've built in America that can be exemplary."